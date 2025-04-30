2025 Magical International Movie Awards: Independent Movies
Love and wonder by creative moviemakers and distributors outside Hollywood.
The best indie movies of 2024. Titles link to trailers.
Anora (Dir Sean Baker, USA, romantic crime action dramedy)
Day of the Fight (Dir Jack Huston debut, USA, redemption drama)
The Outrun (Dir Nora Fingscheidt, UK, alcoholic recovery drama)
Didi (Dir Sean Wang, USA, indie, Taiwanese coming-of-age teen drama)
Molli and Max in the Future (Dir Michael Lukk Litwak, UK, scifi romcom)
Ghostlight (Dirs Kelly O'Sullivan & Alex Thompson, USA, family grief drama)
Daddio (Dir Christy Hall, USA, two-person dialogue drama)
Bird (Dir Andrea Arnold, UK, poverty fantasy teen drama)
I Saw the TV Glow (Dir Jane Schoenbrun, USA, psychological, whatthefuckjusthappened)
My Old Ass (Dir Megan Park, USA, coming-of-age dramedy)
A Different Man (Dir Aaron Schimberg, USA, psychological drama)
Fresh Kills (Dir Jennifer Esposito, USA, family crime drama)
Hundreds of Beavers (Dir Mike Cheslik, USA, insanely original comedy)
