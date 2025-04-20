2025 Magical International Movie Awards: Horror & Thriller
The best movies that got under our skin in 2024.
Titles link to trailers.
HORROR
Pandemonium (Dir Quarxx, France, whatthefuckjusthappened)
MadS (Dir David Moreau, France, virus, zombielike)
Nosferatu (Dir Robert Eggers, USA, vampire)
The Coffee Table (Dir Caye Casas, Spain, drama horror) *
The Wait (Dir F. Javier Gutiérrez, Spain, supernatural, western)
Mother Father Sister Brother Frank (Dir Caden Douglas, USA, horredy)
Late Night With the Devil (Dirs Colin and Cameron Cairnes, USA, classic devil)
Longlegs (Dir Osgood Perkins, USA, serial killer)
Infested (Dir Sébastien Vanicek, France, monster)
Oddity (Dir Damian McCarthy, Ireland, supernatural)
The First Omen (Dir Arkasha Stevenson, USA, classic devil)
In Flames (Dir Zarrar Khan, Pakistan, haunting)
Lovely, Dark, and Deep (Dir Teresa Sutherland, USA, folk horror, whatthefuckjusthappened)
THRILLER
Red Rooms (Dir Pascal Plante, Canada, unique serial killer court thriller)
The Devil's Bath (Dirs Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz, Austria historical, psychological)
Naga (Dir Meshal Al Jaser, Saudi Arabia, drug thriller)
I Saw the TV Glow (Dir Jane Schoenbrun, USA, pyschological, whatthefuckjusthappened)
Strange Darling (Dir JT Mollner, USA, serial killer)
You'll Never Find Me (Dirs Indianna Bell and Josiah Allen, Australia, mystery, vengeance)
Heretic (Dirs Scott Beck & Bryan Woods, USA, psychological, entrapment)
Speak No Evil (Dir James Watkins, USA, serial killer)
A Quiet Place: Day One (Dir Michael Sarnoski, USA, scifi)
Alien Romulus (Dir Fede Álvarez, USA, scifi)
Woman of the Hour (Dir Anna Kendrick, USA, serial killer drama)
Magpie (Dir Sam Yates, UK, psychological relationship drama)
Blink Twice (Dir Zoë Kravitz, USA, eat-the-rich)
The scariest scene was meeting Billy, Hell’s torturer, in ‘Pandemonium’. That’s one of the most disturbing this century.
Special mention to the low budget, brain twisting ‘Hostile Dimensions’ (Dir Graham Hughes, UK, low budget, found footage, entrapment, whatthefuckjusthappened).
* ‘The Coffee Table’ was released in 2022, but only globally in 2024.