Not since a dying Freddie Mercury sang, "The show must go on," has that line had as much meaning as it does in the documentary 'Young at Heart.'

Young at Heart is the name for an annual musical featuring a cast whose average age is 80, and eldest is 92. These fans of reserved music (such as classical and opera) are voluntarily pushed out of their comfort zones to where they sing rock and punk from bands such as The Ramones and Johnny Cash.

The documentary follows their rehearsals for the new show, and their battles to come to grips with James Brown's 'I Got You (I Feel Good)' and Coldplay's 'Fix You'.

The greatest threat to their preparation is age and sickness (cancer, pneumonia etc.). They joke over how two members had being read their last rites. When another is asked if she saw a bright light when she almost died, she laughingly throws the comeback, "No, I refused to look."

There's a blood transfusion, an oxygen tank, hospitalization and death. None of that defeats the goal of living the best you can as much as you can. ‘Young at Heart’ is very much about life.

