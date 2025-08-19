‘Wild Life’ shows what love, passion, courage and money can do to make our world beautiful. Watch when you’re feeling low, so that you can fly high.

'House Made of Splinters' is an excellent observation of orphaned children in East Ukraine. No war propaganda necessary.

‘Four Daughters’ is unique and offers us the chance for understanding a seemingly impossible situation. It retells a tragic story in Tunisia by inserting actors into a family as replacement for their missing members. This is as much about meeting radical Islam as it is about a damaged mother and the daughters she loves (and damages). It’s also about healing. I wish I could hug them all.

