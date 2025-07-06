In last week’s post, I introduced you to Levinson Wood. You’re still out of breath from that adventure, but I’m planning your next…

There have been many great documentaries about the Himalayas but none compare to this.

'Walking the Himalayas' is not another white guy climbing a mountain with a 'pack' of sherpas. Instead, Levinson Wood, my favourite explorer, shows the best of people in the worst places.

Afghanistan isn't just a war, Kashmir isn't inaccessible, Nepal isn't unknown, Kathmandu doesn't have to be a mystery and Bhutan isn't only the 'happiest country'.

Lev took me to wonders at heights that my asthma previously couldn’t imagine.

