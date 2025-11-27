There's darkness in difficult places. We're drawn to it. Happy movies rarely win critical applause. Russian depression, German war movies and Asian family struggles are more likely to accomplish that.

Below the USA, nothing's darker than Argentina's 'Embrace of the Serpent'. Mexico gave us director Guillermo del Toro who, early on, delivered the 'The Devil's Backbone' in his home language.

'Tigers Are Not Afraid' may not have the big budget, but reminds me of Del Toro's 'Pan's Labyrinth'. Fantasy is used as a tool by children to cope with living in violence. 'Tigers' teaches us about the horror of reality.

As extra encouragement, note that director Issa López wrote and directed the fourth season of ‘True Detective’.

