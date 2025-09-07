Magical International Movies (MIM)

Magical International Movies (MIM)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Jones's avatar
Holly Jones
1d

"The Headless Woman," what a pick for a first step into the magic that Lucrecia puts on offer. I'm still very much in love with her "La Ciénaga," if you're able to view it please do let me know what you think. This is a great list, and was a fun read. Thank you for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mike Hampton and others
MS's avatar
MS
2d

Excellent choices. I really liked Lucrecia Martel's "The Headless Woman". I recommend her other films, such as "The Holy Girl" and "Zama". I thought "Copycat" was a good thriller. I saw it when it first came out (do I feel old!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Mike Hampton and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Hampton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture