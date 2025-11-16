Aaron Sorkin created two of my top 10 series, 'West Wing' and 'Newsroom'. They were word rich for the intelligent viewer. The long gap left by their departure has never been filled, but he delivered treats in 2020.

After 13 years, the cast of 'West Wing' returned for a one-hour special to encourage people to vote in the USA election. Their motivation never interested me, just that my friends' had returned.

The special was shot in a theatre. Despite occasional advertising interruptions from warmongers like Bill Clinton, I was hooked by 'President Martin Sheen' as he played chess with his wonderful staff.

The opening theme music made for watery eyes, underlining how important a soundtrack is, and the impact 'West Wing' had on me. It was more than fiction. It was fiction wanting to become the hope of reality.

That Sorkin released a biopic the same week almost made me believe in birthdays.

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' immediately introduced itself with rapid dialogue introducing the ensemble cast, soon-to-be charged activists against the Vietnam War. A lot of actors I didn't know, but all good, their characters well-developed.

Verbally rich throughout, gravity razored by humour. Loved it!

