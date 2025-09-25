Saorise Ronan is back! She jumped into my favourite actors with ‘The Outrun’. Now she’s cohorted with Swedish director Jonatan Etzler for his English language debut, ‘Bad Apples’. It’s currently on the festival circuit, but hopefully it reaches us soon. After watching Etzler’s free short movie, ‘Badaren’, I understood how this director I didn’t know scored an in-demand actress within a week of contacting her. It’s visual and emotional, and I’m attracted to absurdity.

I will watch his ‘Get Ready With Me’ this weekend.

