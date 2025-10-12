There are many genres of horror, but nothing is scarier than the danger of reality.

The #MeToo movement was necessary. Then it was hijacked, went crazy, and got discredited. The infamy of a movement for women ironically resulted in the rights of women becoming less popular in mainstream (and especially alternative) media. That’s reaction force, human emotions and actions obeying Newton’s third law of motion.

That doesn’t stop abuse being as big today as it was a decade or a century ago. Trafficking, sexual slavery, religious misogyny, forced marriages, education denial, female genital mutilation, and gang rapes continue. Consequently, I’ve no hesitation to take us back to 2020, to an impressive short movie called ‘Lili’.

However, everything said so far is side story. My main motivation is applause for director Yfke van Berckelaer and actress Lisa Smit’s one-take. It’s scandalous that Smit, who comes from the Netherlands, is mostly unknown. Her acting is authoritative and appropriate because the result of power play is one human taking control of another.

Take a big bite from ‘Lili’.

