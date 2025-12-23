‘The Phone Call’ is a meaningful short movie bringing together three underrated yet award-winning creatives.

Sally Hawkins won a bunch of statues and is a household name in the UK, but few Americans would recognise her beyond Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’.

Jim Broadbent may have received an Academy Award and BAFTA for his supporting roles in, respectively, ‘Iris’ and ‘Moulin Rouge’, both in 2001, but he’ll probably be known by kids for his lesser roles in the ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Paddington’ series.

Mat Kirby directed music videos for Muse, Keane, Adele, Jamiroquai, and Basement Jaxx before winning an Oscar for this short movie that brought him, Jim and Sally together.

