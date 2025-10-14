‘The Lost Bus’ is Director Paul Greengrass’ tenth hit this century. He’s most known for teaming up with Matt Damon for the excellent Jason Bourne movies. However, his biopics interest me more.

Greengrass exploded in 2002 with the ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ massacre of the Irish by the British. He aimed for the sky with ‘United 93’, and went to sea with ‘Captain Phillips’. ‘Utoya’, also known as ‘22 July’, was about the terrorist attack in Norway which killed 77.

‘The Lost Bus’ is a desperation drama, a survival story set during California’s 2018 Camp Fire which left 88 dead and caused over $16 billion damage. A bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) and a teacher (America Ferrara) had a bunch of kids to protect.

If you don’t know the story, then I’m not going to spoil it for you. Watch it!

Share