Despite the majority of the people having monotonous, often terrible jobs, there are few movies about them. I don't mean plots where the underdog gets involved in some crazy crime or becomes a hero against the odds. I refer to the theme of being poor and underappreciated being everything.

The majority of the rich, as the driver of economic disparity, certainly don't care for poverty except as entertainment, but the slaves of our world are equally to blame for using soapies, fake reality shows, and mindless action and comedies to escape.

This isn't about blame, but me explaining why I think there are too few necessary movies that teach us the plight of our fellow human beings. Consequently, when I find one I’m grimly pleased.

'The Chambermaid', also known as ‘La Camarista, is an observational drama set in a fancy hotel in Mexico City. Actress Gabriela Cartol does nuance well, exploring the silent frustration of Eve’s life which is so monotonous that instead of being a maid on the 21st floor, she hopes to be a maid on the 42nd.

Don't let me be so sociological as to be insensitive to the fact that this is also about the main character struggling to overcome her shyness to be less alone, and, more importantly, struggling to be more versus a world that's bigger than her.

As sub-theme, 'The Chambermaid', indirectly yet clearly asks and answers: "Do you leave your respect and responsibility at home, or carry it with you as a hotel guest?"

‘The Chambermaid’ deserves companions such as 'The Street Sweeper', 'The Tollbooth Operator' etc.

I was moved by Lila Avilés’ debut as a director but saddened by the fact that few would see it. However, her sophomore ‘Totem’ is winning awards, and that means fans will discover ‘The Chambermaid’.

Bonus Movie

Inequality dismays me, yet I'm drawn to struggle, especially servant drama. 'The Quiet Maid' isn't quite that black cup of tea 'cause it's got the milk of commercialism. i.e., decent debut by Spanish director Miguel Fausm but it felt American. A better title would have been 'The Other Side of the Glass', a nod to our protagonist washing windows in paradise.

