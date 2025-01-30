Director KEFF delivers more in 40-minutes than most directors can in two hours.

Questioning our purpose in a dislocated society is something most of us can relate to, but what happens when it’s bigger than the fake faces we wear for fake onlookers? What happens when all that remains is oneself?

“Who am I, and am I happy enough with myself to keep on living?” or “Will I reach for the razor blade, noose or poison?”

It's not as if an existential asteroid is about to hit us. Maybe one person's reaching hand is all that it takes for us to choose life.

Dialogue and mood driven, our two characters, played by Tender Huag and Vivian Sung, search for connection filled me with anticipation... except that I never knew if that would become dread or relief. That subtle suspense creates the mood, but the despair theme is larger.

'Taipei Suicide Story' is interesting, and, during COVID lockdown, was dangerously perfect for those feeling philosophically lonely.

KEFF is a director to keep track of.

