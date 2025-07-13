Director Claire Denis' 'Stars at Noon' is as difficult to pin down as Megan Qualley's nude character. There's something much deeper than skin here.



What genre is this film? Why is Qualley in Nicaragua? Why is she such a mess? Why is her mess so damn appealing? Is she a synonym for those moments when I feel emotionally lost?



But my appreciation isn't confused. It, solidly, just is. ‘Stars at Noon’ stayed in my head for weeks, cinematic snapshots versus a holistic emotion I also cannot describe.



Qualley is undoubtedly gifted, best shown when her confident character flashes with desperation.



'Stars at Noon' is the daylight version of neo-noir.

‘Sanctuary’, Qualley’s follow-up, is more direct, equally brilliant; a sexual, dialogue thriller. I recommend it more than her famous movies.

