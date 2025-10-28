New Zealander Taika Waititi is famous for having directed two ‘Thor’ movies; and co-writing, co-directing and starring in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, and is the executive producer of the successful TV series spin-off. I loved ‘Jojo Rabbit’ in which he plays Hitler, a young boys imaginary friend.

Despite his successes, his finest moment is simply being the voice for Ralph, a rabbit explain his job as a laboratory test subject for cosmetics.

BONUS: ‘I LOVE SARAH JANE’

‘Save Ralph’ director Spencer Susser made the effective short, 2010 zombie movie, ‘I Love Sarah Jane’, featuring then 17-year-old Mia Wasikowska (‘Stoker’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’).

