A sophisticated cleaving of the heart and identity that's both a sex drama and a love story - just like life.

I was absorbed by the complicated reality of finding oneself and each other. When we give away parts of ourselves, can we jigsaw them back together?

Director Jacques Audiard impresses - he's previously made great movies but this is his classiest. All round, the actors were perfection. Lucie Zhang dazzles in her feature debut, and Noémie Merlant is as wonderful as she was in 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'. The screenwriting and cinematography were terrific too.

'Paris, 13th District' more than absorbed me as its emotions remain with me. It’s choice of black & white was perfect for watching last rainy night, and holding onto this rainy morning.

Share