Denis Villeneuve's short movie is a powerful metaphor for our gluttony. He made this before his breakthrough with the French Canadian movie, ‘Polytechnique’, about the 1989 Montréal Massacre. Now, of course, he’s more known for ‘Dune’ and “Sicario’.

What you’re seeing is the first course - your friends lie on the table, salt and peppered. Saliva drips onto the suits of the eager diners. Know that the main meal will be your family. And, of course, you are dessert...

Share