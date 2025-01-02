I’m Mike Hampton, a foreign movie lover, documentary addict and believer in...

…edutainment as weapon to fight the bigotry, pacification and dumbification of our species. Not an easy mission when Tik Tok is becoming the most popular screen time, yet I've started this website for international movies.

400 million people speaking English at home yet there are 8,200 living on our planet. Let's become aware of the other 7,800 million... and the cooler English directors who should be our heroes instead of those sold to us by Hollywood and the U.S War Machine.

Please join the magic and me, and share with a friend.