An intelligent, anti-social man searches for the reason for his tinnitus, but discovers a fundamental part of our existence. Or does he? The ending is gloriously explosive and cynical.

A small workshop, a bunch of dialogue and stunning micro cinematography are the basis for this original film by Johannes Grenzfurthner, an experimental Austrian artist. Part of my joy as a viewer was not being spoken down to - this isn't for the masses.

To compare to three great movies, 'Masking Threshold' is more visually appealing than 'X', more mentally stimulating than 'You Won't Be Alone’, and with an ending as cruel as 'Bull'.

