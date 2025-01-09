I watched Agnieszka Piotrowska’s documentary about objectophilia (also known as object sexuality) many years ago but never forgot it. Simultaneously, it was an interesting psychological journey and a real life Black Mirror episode. I still feel fascinated and compassionate.

OBJECTPHILIA IN THE MOVIES

‘Titane’, a movie about a woman getting pregnant after rubbing herself against a car, won awards, but I preferred an indie drama called ‘Jumbo’, about falling in love with a fairground attraction.

Share