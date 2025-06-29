Levinson Wood delivers the road less traveled better than anyone else. Whilst most shows feel like there's a massive tourism crew in the shadows, Wood is the adventurer dragging Indiana Jones into reality.

His Nile, Himalayas and Arabia treks are full of courage and insight, but 'From Russia to Iran’ tops them by delivering an even more alien world of beautiful people and rugged places. That I include Russia, Dagestan, Armenia and Georgia as alien, after seeing so many many movies about those countries, is because he shows them from such unique perspective so that they feel like another world.

Far from the cities, there are humans living as if the past hundred years of civilisation never happened. It's both tragic and wonderful, and always intellectually stimulating. Levinson Wood makes people exist.

I do not exaggerate when I label this SPECTACULAR and the thing I most want you to watch this year.

The 4-part docuseries begins in Southern Russia and ends in Iran. This clip is from episode 2, in Dagestan.

