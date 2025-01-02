I've many beloved bookmarks but regular content deliverers deserve extra shout-out. Ladbible is perfect example of that, true stories told straight from the heart... and ripping mine apart!

If you're wanting more, a good 'brother' channel is Soft White Belly. It interviews drug addicts, homeless people, and sex workers. It's also known for it's humanising interviews with The Whittakers, the inbred family.

