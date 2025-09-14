Dir Elia Suleiman has only made 4 movies in the past 24 years and the first three were a thematic trilogy. I saw the third, 'Time That Remains', and it greatly moved me as it showed Israel stealing the Palestinian city of Nazareth, and forcing its residents to become part of Israel.

'It Must Be Heaven' is as close to that seriousness as Woody Allen is to being a soldier... yet serious in conclusion. I mention Allen because the character in 'It Must Be Heaven' is as quirky... and is played by Suleiman himself.

Instead of drama, it's tragic comedy with a philosophical point.

Suleiman is a silent character travelling to different countries, observing human absurdities that make him realise that the world in some ways, isn't that different to the madness of his home.

Consider 'It Must Be Heaven' to be the Palestinian companion to 'A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence' - Albert Camus would be proud.

