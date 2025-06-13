Israelism (2024)
The awakening of young American Jews to the fact that Zionists brainwashed them. Now they're standing up for their own minds, and against the genocide of Palestinians.
What makes American Jewish teenagers think that Israel and Palestine are their lands? Why are 60,000 Americans living in the Occupied Territories, the land stolen from Palestinians? Why do so many Americans volunteer for military service in Israel? Watch the full documentary for free, and hear from the young adults who are standing up.