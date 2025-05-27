I’m looking forward to Dutch director Victoria Warmerdam’s debut feature because her emotional short movie, ‘I’m Not a Robot’ is profound. She describes it as:

“The story of Lara, a music producer who spirals into an existential crisis after repeatedly failing a CAPTCHA test—leading her to question whether she might actually be a robot. Through a dark comedic lens, we explore themes of identity, self-determination, love, and technology in a world where the line between humanity and artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly blurred.”

Over the past year, ‘I’m Not A Robot’ won many awards, from the USA to Russia, and Iceland to Turkey. Ellen Parren, a well-known TV actress, is good in the lead, from nuanced to dramatic.

Worth you time to watch ‘Writing Doom’ as follow-on.

