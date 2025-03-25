Cannes award-winning Hany Abu-Assad made 'Omar', one of my top 10 movies. I loved 'Paradise Now' too. Add ‘Huda's Salon’, and I rank him with my favourite directors.

The common theme of Hany’s films is the difficulty of being Palestinian under occupation. He doesn't attack Israel directly, but instead shows damage through the severe experience of ordinary folk on the ground.

In ‘Huda’s Salon’, a young mother is blackmailed in order to force her to become a traitor. Her impossible situation, and the hunt by Palestinian rebels for both her and her blackmailer, adds a thriller element. However, its greatest strength may be found in a sublime conversation in an interrogation room. You’ll understand when you hear it.

Simplicity is what makes 'Huda's Salon' most profound, and must be accompanied by, "What would I do to save my life?"

Actresses Manal Awad and Maisa Abd Elhadi step wonderfully away from their previous support roles into co-stars here. The triad is completed by veteran Aliman Suliman (from '200 Meters' and 'The Attack', both necessary movies).

I'm disappointed that hate has entered the review sections of websites such as IMDB. Some people don't review but instead express their bias, giving good movies low ratings in attempt to lessen viewers. For 'Huda's Salon', it's also religious misogyny because some Muslim men think that showing a sex crime against a woman is more sinful than committing the crime. Low ratings can be seen elsewhere as anti-Russia, anti-Israel, anti-anything... It must be addressed lest review section be made as obsolete as the comment sections on most major websites. I deleted my IMDB account.

