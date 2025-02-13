I watched ‘House of Hummingbird’ in 2020, as my 100th Korean movie. I'm no fan of ornaments and symbolism yet hypocritically wanted my centenarian to be special. My choice hit that target.

It's a coming-of-age story of 14-year-old Eun-hee living in a challenging home environment whilst her need for love brings its own obstacles at school. Child abuse, in its psychological form, is evident, but not simple in that the entire family is suffering. I even felt pity for the nasty father who obviously had his own unnamed demons to deal with.

The lesbian undertone was tasteful, and the use of a real disaster a grounding angle.

Without shocks and melodrama, this slowburner was glued by the narrative. Consequently, screenwriter and director Kim Bora deserves the biggest kudos. That this was her first movie is remarkable, making a follower of me.

Actress Park Ji-hoo was perfectly cast as Eun-hee, this also her debut. The cinematography deserves applause too.

Afterwards, I read that 'House of the Hummingbird' had won many awards, including best at the Berlin and Busan film festivals. That’s appropriate considering it’s one of the best child/teen movies I’ve seen.

Share