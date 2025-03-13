A father and his youngest son transport the body of the older brother from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, to Russian-occupied Crimea during the Ukrainian Civil War.

There's deep rift in the family, a clash of culture and consequent desire. The father is a Tatar and Muslim. His sons and wife left him to pursue a new life. His dead son was engaged to a woman outside of Islam. The younger son is a University student, having learnt Ukrainian and is studying journalism. He wishes to return to Kyiv after one week whereas his father wants him to mourn for a longer period, and then remain at the home he built.

It's a family road trip movie, filled with meaning instead of the comedy of Hollywood. The unsaid question is, “What is it to be Ukrainian?” And how does family, with polar opposite views, fit into that.

Considering the false Western narrative on the start of the war, and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent efforts to erase Russian culture, the language and religion, it's notable that the dialogue is Russian.

'Homeward', also known as 'Evge', is one the best Slavic movies I've seen. Nariman Aliev is a director to follow.

