'Haulout' a.k.a. 'Vikhod' (Russia 2022)
Russian scientist Maxim Chakilev beds down in a hut on the coast of the Siberian Arctic.
For the full effect of ‘Haulout’, the amazing short documentary, ensure that you watch it in the dark with your sound volume turned to LOUD. It’s needed for a particular moment that will make you gasp like I did.
‘Haulout’ was filmed by Maxim Arbugaev and Evgenia Arbugaeva. They’ve won 5 awards from Asian, American and European festivals. They were also given the Laurel Branch, the Russian national award for exceptional documentaries.