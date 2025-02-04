For the full effect of ‘Haulout’, the amazing short documentary, ensure that you watch it in the dark with your sound volume turned to LOUD. It’s needed for a particular moment that will make you gasp like I did.

‘Haulout’ was filmed by Maxim Arbugaev and Evgenia Arbugaeva. They’ve won 5 awards from Asian, American and European festivals. They were also given the Laurel Branch, the Russian national award for exceptional documentaries.

Share