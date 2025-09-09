I was shaken by 'The Eternal Memory’, watching deep love and the loss of it.

Over 4 years, director Maite Alberdi videoed Paulina Urrutia caring for Augusto Góngora, her husband being gutted by Alzheimer's.

All disease is a terror, but dementia affects me more when it happens to productive people. Góngora was a famous journalist who bravely distributed news exposing the Chilean dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. I write in the past tense because he died in 2024.

Pauli, as she's affectionately known, shredded me with her smiles, tears and patience. She’s a winner of television and theatre awards for her acting, and was a minister in the first democratic government. 17 years his junior, she has a lot of life to look forward to, and I hope to see her on the big screen.

What a lady!

What a documentary!

