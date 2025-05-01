“In this country, women are being slaughtered.”

'Dying to Divorce' devastated me. I lost any chance at alpha male status when I cried.

I was further disturbed by being the first person to comment on IMDB, long after its release. That was a while back, but considering my deleted IMDB profile, I’m telling you about it here.



Beaten or shot, Turkish women face an uphill battle against a misogynist legal system. Director Chloë Fairweather follows the cases of Arzu and Kubra, two women represented by the We Will Stop Femicide Platform and the extremely brave activist lawyer, Ipek Bozkurt.



'Dying to Divorce' took 5 years to make. Fairweather and her team's effort won a BAFTA.

Watch it!

