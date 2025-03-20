Apologies to cross-subscribers who originally saw this on my Ghosts sidestack. I’m getting organised, making sure movies have one home. If you haven’t seen Wendy’s short movies, you’re in for a treat.

Wendy McColm deserves to be a celebrity but I'm really glad she's not.

She reminds me of Alyson Hannigan’s ‘Willow’ character in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'. She's cute, sexy, quirky, clever, and sometimes on another planet. More than that, she's creative, a writer and a director.

'Fuzzy Head' is her feature directorial debut, an artistic brain-fuck that will never reach the masses but does the indie scene proud. She wrote, directed and acted it.

An easier entrance for newbies are her free, hilarious, confusing, critical and deep short movies that show her growing. The screenshots below will take you to the videos on her webpage, or click the Youtube links where available.

Soup

Rendez-vous & Other Stories

You

I Am Radio

Company of Change

