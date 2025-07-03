This year, I’ve mostly watched human horror documentaries. Thus, I was thankful to stumble into the better side of our species in ‘Chasing Perfection: Four Seasons with Japan's Master Gardeners’ (it’s free, so follow the link).

It’s about a handful of men tending to the grounds of the Adachi Museum of Art. Their loyalty to th

eir work and visitors is astounding, and loved for being in contrast to the world I live in. It's initial made-for-TV style led to to wonderment.

The following day, I was yearning for more medicine and returned to NHK World to see the short ‘In Deep With Snack Bars’which shows the beautiful comraderie in a local food bar.

Share