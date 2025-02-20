An indebted and depressed man (Jeong Jae-yeong) who cannot swim jumps off a bridge into a large river. He's washed ashore a small island beneath a highway whose pillars he cannot scale. No longer wanting to kill himself, he's stuck, and must learn to survive.

Faraway, in a tall building with line of sight, is an agoraphobic female (Jung Ryeo-won) with the habit of taking photos of the moon. Annually, for 20 minutes only, she takes daylight photos from her window. This special occasion results from a Government run emergency drill which empties the streets of people. On this day, she sees the man on the island and a long distance relationship towards healing begins for both...

Director Lee Hae-jun’s 'Castaway on the Moon' is unique, quirky and delightful. It's one in a handful I recommend to folks wanting to experience foreign movies for the first time.

