This post mostly unearths good entertainment that wasn’t hyped in 2025.

JANUARY

Movie: ‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ (UK musician romance dramedy)

Foreign Movie: Filmlovers! (France)

Doccie: ‘Chasing Perfection: Four Seasons with Japan's Master Gardeners’ (English language Japanese TV - WATCH FOR FREE)

Award Winner: ‘Sorry, Baby’ (Sundance Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award to Eva Victor)

FEBRUARY

Movie: Didi (USA coming-of-age, began streaming)

Foreign Movie: Mickey 17 (Korean director but English scifi)

Doccie: ‘Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone’ (made and banned by the BBC)

Award Winner: ‘The Blue Trail’ (Berlin IFF’s Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize)

MARCH

English Movie: ‘Bob Trevino Likes It’ (friendship dramedy)

Foreign Movie: ‘Holy Cow’ (France coming-of-age)

Doccie: ‘Secret Mall Apartment’ (a helluva statement on rent)

Award Winner: ‘The Dog Thief’ (Málaga Film Festival’s Golden Biznaga for Best Latin-American Film)

APRIL

Movie: ‘Project MKHEXE’ (found footage horror)

Foreign Movie: ‘On Becoming a Guinea Fowl’ (UK-Zambia child abuse dark comedy)

Doccie: ‘The Dark Money Game’ (USA double feature)

Award Winner: ‘To Kill a Mongolian Horse’ (Hong Kong IFF’s Firebird Award)

MAY

Movie: ‘The Surrender’ (drama horror)

Foreign Movie: ‘The Ugly Stepsister’ (Norway horredy)

Doccie: ‘The Gullspång Miracle’ (Sweden family mystery)

Award Winner: ‘Mad Bills to Pay’ (Jeonju IFF’s International Prize)

JUNE

Movie: Deep Cover (British comedy)

Foreign Movie: Sister Midnight (India comedy)

Doccie: Ocean (David Attenborough is honourable mainstream)

Award Winner: ‘Happy Birthday’ (Tribecca Film Festival gave it 3 awards)

* IFF stands for International Film Festival

