Midyear Movies
A monthly highlight of movies, documentaries and awards in 2025.
Treasure isn’t given, it’s discovered.
This post mostly unearths good entertainment that wasn’t hyped in 2025.
JANUARY
Movie: ‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ (UK musician romance dramedy)
Foreign Movie: Filmlovers! (France)
Doccie: ‘Chasing Perfection: Four Seasons with Japan's Master Gardeners’ (English language Japanese TV - WATCH FOR FREE)
Award Winner: ‘Sorry, Baby’ (Sundance Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award to Eva Victor)
FEBRUARY
Movie: Didi (USA coming-of-age, began streaming)
Foreign Movie: Mickey 17 (Korean director but English scifi)
Doccie: ‘Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone’ (made and banned by the BBC)
Award Winner: ‘The Blue Trail’ (Berlin IFF’s Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize)
MARCH
English Movie: ‘Bob Trevino Likes It’ (friendship dramedy)
Foreign Movie: ‘Holy Cow’ (France coming-of-age)
Doccie: ‘Secret Mall Apartment’ (a helluva statement on rent)
Award Winner: ‘The Dog Thief’ (Málaga Film Festival’s Golden Biznaga for Best Latin-American Film)
APRIL
Movie: ‘Project MKHEXE’ (found footage horror)
Foreign Movie: ‘On Becoming a Guinea Fowl’ (UK-Zambia child abuse dark comedy)
Doccie: ‘The Dark Money Game’ (USA double feature)
Award Winner: ‘To Kill a Mongolian Horse’ (Hong Kong IFF’s Firebird Award)
MAY
Movie: ‘The Surrender’ (drama horror)
Foreign Movie: ‘The Ugly Stepsister’ (Norway horredy)
Doccie: ‘The Gullspång Miracle’ (Sweden family mystery)
Award Winner: ‘Mad Bills to Pay’ (Jeonju IFF’s International Prize)
JUNE
Movie: Deep Cover (British comedy)
Foreign Movie: Sister Midnight (India comedy)
Doccie: Ocean (David Attenborough is honourable mainstream)
Award Winner: ‘Happy Birthday’ (Tribecca Film Festival gave it 3 awards)
* IFF stands for International Film Festival