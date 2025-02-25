'The Bacchus Lady' is a tasteful drama of a granny selling herself to make ends meet. She's played by Yuh-Jung Youn whom I saw a longtime ago, in the family drama, 'Canola'. The characters are likeable, and it carries messages from the struggle of reality.

It's inspired by true events, about poor Korean elderly who sold Bacchus energy drinks in the park. Mostly old men bought it. The need for company evolved/devolved into "Bacchus' meaning sex for sale. According to Wiki, the Bacchus Ladies arose as result of the 1997 Asian stock market crash. Although illegal, one park hosted approximately 400 women between 50-80yrs of age. An 84-year-old was arrested in 2015.

Coincidentally, there's a Greek god called Bacchus. He's associated with wine and fertility.

Getting old is the second theme. With South Korea been modeled after American capitalism, the usual Asian deference for the elderly has thinned. Despite Korea being a rich country, it's elderly are among the poorest. The cost of healthcare has outpaced them.

The movie tackles these challenges.

