I am angry-sad. It's my de facto mood when watching documentaries about human rights abuses, particularly against women in the Middle East.



'And Still I Sing' is a harsh reality sequel to 2009's 'Afghan Star' (2009). They can be watched individually, with full understanding, but, together, provide a timeline for the Afghanistan version of American Idol. They’re a journey from a crumb of hope to hope killed.



Under the false liberation of the USA, the female 'Afghan Star' contestants play with their lives as they compete against religious chauvinism. More than a decade later, as shown in 'And Still I Sing', the competition is flashier and better organized, but the enemy remains the same - 13 seasons of male winners, and some male viewers want to kill the women.



The dreadful twist, which sometimes makes 'And Still I Sing' feel like a thriller, is that the USA were about to pull out and the women knew the Taliban were coming for them.



Through the voices of Judge Aryana Sayeed and contestants Sadiqa Madadgar and Zahra Elham, we're presented with unambiguous bravery against the odds.



In forsaken places, hope is dangerous. 'And Still I Sing' will make you rage until you're depressed. As contradictory as I may seem, that's why you have to watch this documentary. It's eye-openingly important.

This was director Fazila Amiri’s feature debut.

