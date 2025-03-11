Two years before Makoto Nagahisa debuted his commercially successful ‘We Are Little Zombies’, he made one of my most admired short movies, ‘And So We Put Goldfish in the Pool’. It’s an enui coming-of-an-age drama, but zany and so well shot it’s hard to believe it’s indie. The change in scenes is zesty. Well deserving of Sundance’s Short Film Grand Jury Prize.

そうして私たちはプールに金魚を、

長久誠が商業的に成功を収めた『ウィー・アー・リトル・ゾンビーズ』をデビューさせる2年前、彼は私の最も賞賛する短編映画の1つである『そして私たちはプールに金魚を入れた』を制作しました。微笑ましい青春ドラマですが、インディーズ作品とは思えないほどおどけていて、撮影も上手です。場面転換が芸術的ですね。サンダンス短編映画大賞審査員賞に値する作品です。

