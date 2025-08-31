40 indie movies you must not miss!
Includes 'Janet Planet', 'Silver Haze', 'Stress Positions', 'Sasquatch Sunset', 'Chuck Chuck Baby', 'I Used to Be Funny' and 'Christmas Eve in Miller's Point'.
2024 was the best year for non-Hollywood movies! It’s unfair that many never made the Indie section of the 2025 Magical International Movie Awards. So, from intense to quirky, I’m quickly shouting them here!
INDIE MOVIES
His Three Daughters (Dir Azazel Jacobs, family grief drama)
Janet Planet (Dir Annie Baker, child drama)
Memoir of a Snail (Dir Adam Elliot, animation)
Christmas Eve in Miller's Point (Dir Tyler Taormina, family dramedy)
Chuck Chuck Baby (Dir Janis Pugh, gay dramedy)
Silver Haze (Dir Sacha Polak, depression drama, dark romance)
I Used to Be Funny (Dir Ally Pankiw, dramedy)
A Real Pain (Dir Jesse Eisenberg, roadtrip dramedy)
Hoard (Dir Luna Carmoon debut, mental illness drama)
Sasquatch Sunset (Dirs Nathan Zellner & David Zellner, USA, silent Bigfoot dramedy)
Sometimes I Think About Dying (Dir Rachel Lambert, awkwardness loneliness drama)
The Graduates (Dir Hannah Peterson, school shooting PTSD drama)
Hard Truths (Dir Mike Leigh, dialogue grief anger drama)
The Unknown Country (Dir Morrisa Maltz, grief drama)
Stress Positions (Dir Theda Hammel, covid trans comedy)
The Secret Art of Human Flight (Dir H.P. Mendoza, self-improvement dramedy fantasy)
My First Film (Dir Zia Anger, semi-autobiographical drama)
Breakup Season (Dir H. Nelson Tracey, romcom)
Kneecap (Dir Rich Peppiatt, Ireland, band biopic)
Sing Sing (Dir Greg Kwedar, USA, prisoner theatre)
The Fire Inside (Dir Rachel Morrison, boxing biopic)
Good One (Dir India Donaldson, hiking drama)
Thelma (Dir Josh Margolin, ageism dramedy)
Love Lies Bleeding (Dir Rose Glass,dark gay romance)
Hostile Dimensions (Dir Graham Hughes, indie entrapment horror)
Tuesday (Dir Daina Oniunas-Pusic, dying drama fantasy)
The Front Room (Dirs Max Eggers & Sam Eggers, drama)
The Way We Speak (Dir Ian Ebright, debate drama)
Jazzy (Dir Morrisa Maltz, mumblecore child drama)
In the Summers (Dir Alessandra Lacorazza, family coming-of-age drama)
Problemista (Dir Julio Torres, surreal dramedy)
The Blue Rose (Dir/actor George Baron 18yrs-indie surreal neo noir debut 2024)
Suze (Dirs Dane Clark & Linsey Stewart, dramedy)
Fancy Dance (Dir Erica Tremblay, crime drama)
The Actor (Dir/actor Richard Blakeindie crime comedy 2024)
Late Bloomers (Dir Lisa Steen, dramedy 2023)
Smoking Tigers (Dir So Young Shelly Yo, USA-Korean coming-of-age drama 2023)
Omni Loop (Dir Bernardo Britto, sci-fi drama)
The Silent Planet (Dir Jeffrey St. Jules, scifi dialogue drama)
A Trip Elsewhere (Dir JR Sawyers, indie covid, LSD drama, 2024)