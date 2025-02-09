Most publications have yelled their top movies lists for 2024. These are three of my favourites.

MIB’s Top Ten Films of 2024

Monster (Japan) Poor Things (US/UK) Next Sohee (Korea) Conclave (USA/Germany) Touch (Iceland) Flow (Latvia) Pandemonium (France) Anatomy Of A Fall (France) The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany) The Taste of Things (France)

Visit Man In Black’s website for more about these movies.

101 Films’ Best of 2024

Anora (USA) The Brutalist (USA) Emilia Pérez (France) A Complete Unknown (USA) The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Iran) All We Imagine as Light (India) Conclave (USA/Germany) I'm Still Here (Brazil) Nickel Boys (USA) Wicked (USA)

Visit Film 101 for more about these movies.

Slant Magazine’s Best Movies of 2024

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World (Romania) The Beast (France) Hard Truths (UK) Close Your Eyes (Spain) The Brutalist (USA) Last Summer (France) Evil Does Not Exist (Japan) I Saw the TV Glow (USA) Chime (Japan) A Different Man (USA)

Visit Slant Magazine for more about these movies which emphasise art cinema.

Note that owing to differing country release dates, some movies may appear on the 2023 or 2025 lists of others.

You’ll have to wait for my ‘Magnificent International Movie Awards 2024’. I’m holding my breath for some of the big cinema releases and foreign gravities to start streaming. However, there’s a sugary taste at Fabulously Fun Movies 2024 and Fabulously Fun Documentaries 2024.

