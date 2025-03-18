I’ve ranked my favourite documentaries that took the less travelled path in 2024. Most show insight into human nature, whilst some indirectly question whether society is worth conforming to. Antiheroes are to be loved.

‘The Contestant’, my top choice, is wild. Before reality programs became popular in the West, insane Japanese television put a man in a small room, and told him to survive by entering magazine competitions for food and clothing. Psychologically revealing, as much about the audience and producer as the ‘victim’. It’s proof that hardship can be used to recreate ourselves.

Unfortunately, I have yet to see ‘Secret Mall Apartment’. I make up for it by sharing a screenshot of the visually astounding ‘Queendom’ - ha ha!

