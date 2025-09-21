The most interesting music documentaries aren't about the ego of superstars, but rather the quirks and strength of the underdogs and heroes - those we relate to, want to win, want to be. I’m ranking some of my favourites, linking all titles to the trailers.

Scream for Me, Sarajevo (2017) - In the middle of the Bosnian War, whilst snipers were taking out civilians in the capital, someone had the bright idea to ask Bruce Dickinson (from Iron Maiden) to play a show in an underground club. What happened next became legend (and stole my heart).

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008) - “An underdog saga even non-metalheads will root for. It tows that fine line between chuckling at its protags' somewhat absurd situation and celebrating their sheer unwillingness to give up.” (Dennis Harvey, Variety)

20 Feet From Stardom (2013) - “Sometimes it's racism; sometimes bum luck; sometimes it's producer Phil Spector putting Love's voice in another singer's mouth. You watch. You hear the gospel spoken in the voices of these women. And you marvel.” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone)

Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey (2005) - “There's so much information and so many finely honed arguments in this ultimately joyous film that it's liable to send audiences scurrying home to their computers to download the bands they've just heard.” (Marc Savlov, Austin Chronicle)

A Band Called Death (2012) - “And then would come this generous, spirited documentary, to capture one of the strangest and most inspiring of all family stories of tragedy and triumph that this crazy country has produced.” (Andrew O'Hehir, Salon)

Hype (1996) - “What started as a cool, local thing just got out of control. That's the history of ‘grunge,’ the media catch-all term applied to the Seattle music scene that emerged in the late '80s, produced such outstanding bands as Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, and found its soul robbed by trend-spotters and the facile, parasitic media.” (Edward Guthmann, SF Gate)

Zappa (2020) - “One of the oddest careers in contemporary music, one that covered any numbers of ports on the musical waterfront and which would eventually see him working with everyone from Alice Cooper to the London Symphony Orchestra. He attracted a small but devoted cult of fans that would go on to include some of the biggest names in music.” (Peter Sobczynski, RogerEbert.com)

Dig! (2004) - “If universities ever start graduate programs in rock stardom, Dig! will surely be a cornerstone of the curriculum, for it works as both an instruction manual and a cautionary tale.” (Dana Stevens, The New York Times)

Other Music (2019) - “The most exciting part is how the owners and staff fought hard to be a true, independent outlet and advocate for the underdog. They gave chances to emerging artists, who had no marketing budget or branding resources. Other Music could also brag that they survived longer than the big chain stores.” (Alan Ng, Film Threat)

Searching for Sugarman (2012) - Generations of us South Africans thought he was a global star, but Sugarman was biggest here, and unknown in his America. We though he was dead, and argued over how he died, i.e. he was rock icon. Then someone discovered he was a part-time handyman and alcoholic in collapsing Detroit.

Heavy Metal in Baghdad (2007) - “Imagine yourself as a heavy metal fan in a city which suddenly starts to look like an Iron Maiden album cover. Every night the streets are lit up by explosions. You can get shot just driving your mother home from work… Friends and acquaintances die all the time. You could get shot for wearing your Slipknot t-shirt because you're taken for a Satanist. Growing you hair long would be suicide.” (Jennie Kermode, Eye For Film)

Young@Heart (2007) - Young at Heart is the name for an annual musical featuring a cast whose average age is 80, and eldest is 92. These fans of reserved music (such as classical and opera) are voluntarily pushed out of their comfort zones to where they sing rock and punk from bands such as The Ramones and Johnny Cash.