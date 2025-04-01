Magical International Movies (MIM)

Magical International Movies (MIM)

Home
Movies
Movie Lists
Movie Shorts
Documentaries
Documentary Lists
Documentary Shorts
News
Me
Archive

March 2025

'Adolescence' and 'Toxic Town' are among Britain's finest miniseries!
Actors Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham and Jodie Whittaker made my weekend terrific.
  
Mike Hampton
Berlin Alexanderplatz (2020)
An underrated German movie that deserves to be ranked with its best.
  
Mike Hampton
Huda's Salon (2021)
How does a Palestinian woman survive under Israeli occupation?
  
Mike Hampton
French People, Never Stop Being Perverts
I Watched Emilia Perez
Published on David’s Substack  
Adolescence (Philip Barantini, Netflix series, 2025) & One Of Them Days (Lawrence Lamont, theaters, 2025)
Adolescence is a daring new Netflix series, in which all four episodes are filmed in one continuous shot, about a teenage boy who may (or may not) have…
Published on A Celebration of Cinema  
Wendy McColm is creative, clever and sexy!
'Fuzzy Head', her emotional directorial debut, builds on her short movies.
  
Mike Hampton
2024's Oddball Doccies
"If there is a God of television, then I am the Devil," says the creator of 'The Contestant'.
  
Mike Hampton
Homeward (2019)
A country torn apart in more ways than is obvious. This is the Ukrainian family roadtrip movie you must see.
  
Mike Hampton
And So We Put Goldfish in the Pool (2017)
Two years before Makoto Nagahisa debuted his commercially successful ‘We Are Little Zombies’, he made one of my most admired short movies, ‘And So We…
  
Mike Hampton
An Elephant Sitting Still (2018)
The movie masterpiece of depression.
  
Mike Hampton
7
© 2025 Mike Hampton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture