Magical International Movies (MIM)
The 2025 MIM Awards for International Movies
Main section of the Magical International Movie Awards 2025. ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ is at the top of the list, but it had tough competition.
9 hrs ago
Mike Hampton
Something Like Loneliness (2019)
Who would have thought that Tupperware could represent our pain and hope?
11 hrs ago
Mike Hampton
March 2025
'Adolescence' and 'Toxic Town' are among Britain's finest miniseries!
Actors Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham and Jodie Whittaker made my weekend terrific.
Mar 30
Mike Hampton
Berlin Alexanderplatz (2020)
An underrated German movie that deserves to be ranked with its best.
Mar 27
Mike Hampton
Huda's Salon (2021)
How does a Palestinian woman survive under Israeli occupation?
Mar 25
Mike Hampton
French People, Never Stop Being Perverts
I Watched Emilia Perez
Published on David’s Substack
Mar 24
Adolescence (Philip Barantini, Netflix series, 2025) & One Of Them Days (Lawrence Lamont, theaters, 2025)
Adolescence is a daring new Netflix series, in which all four episodes are filmed in one continuous shot, about a teenage boy who may (or may not) have…
Published on A Celebration of Cinema
Mar 21
Wendy McColm is creative, clever and sexy!
'Fuzzy Head', her emotional directorial debut, builds on her short movies.
Mar 20
Mike Hampton
2024's Oddball Doccies
"If there is a God of television, then I am the Devil," says the creator of 'The Contestant'.
Mar 18
Mike Hampton
Homeward (2019)
A country torn apart in more ways than is obvious. This is the Ukrainian family roadtrip movie you must see.
Mar 13
Mike Hampton
And So We Put Goldfish in the Pool (2017)
Two years before Makoto Nagahisa debuted his commercially successful ‘We Are Little Zombies’, he made one of my most admired short movies, ‘And So We…
Mar 11
Mike Hampton
An Elephant Sitting Still (2018)
The movie masterpiece of depression.
Mar 6
Mike Hampton
